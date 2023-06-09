Sold

EPIC STL LLC D/B/A NEWS TALK STL RADIO is converting its 2021 LMA of News-Talk KNBS (NEWSTALK STL)/BOWLING GREEN, MO to a purchase from GATEWAY CREATIVE BROADCASTING, INC. for $200,000.

In other filings with the FCC, BURBACH OF DE, LLC is selling Top 40 WHTI (HOT 105.7)/SALEM, WV, Country WGYE (FROGGY 102.7)/MANNINGTON, WV, and W280FF/MORGANTOWN, WV to LHTC MEDIA OF WEST VIRGINIA, INC. for $190,000 including a time brokerage agreement before closing.

And VIC MICHAEL's MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY TRANSLATORS, LLC is selling K268DV/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO to GREELEY BROADCASTING CORPORATION for $75,000. The primary station is the buyer's Regional Mexican KFCS-A (EL TIGRE)/COLORADO SPRINGS.

