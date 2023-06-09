New Podcast

NEWARK PUBLIC RADIO Jazz WBGO/NEWARK's latest podcast celebrates AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC MONTH with the story of NEW JERSEY's House Music scene. "BLACK HOUSE BLACK JOY," hosted by JAMARA WAKEFIELD, is posting every THURSDAY in JUNE and includes interviews with artists, DJs, dancers, and others involved.

“NEWARK has a long history of being an incubator for music that has changed the world," said WAKEFIELD. "It’s my pleasure to bring this podcast which is about NEWARK history and House Music to WBGO's studios to continue the celebration of NEWARK's musical legacy."

“BLACK HOUSE BLACK JOY not only diversifies WBGO STUDIOS' podcast catalog, but it shines the brightest light on a local passion and shares it with the world," said WBGO Chief Content Officer STEVAN SMITH. "It is an insightful journey into a thriving community with music born out of the African diaspora, and worthy of celebration during AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC MONTH.”

The station is hosting a special event on JUNE 15th in NEWARK to launch the show.

