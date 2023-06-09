Goldsmith (Photo: Corey Miller)

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE, UTA and UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP NASHVILLE have all simultaneously signed singer-songwriter BEN GOLDSMITH. The teenager with no social media following was offered a deal on the spot after performing for SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE executives. In his agreement with UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE, GOLDSMITH was signed to an exclusive, global publishing deal.

GOLDSMITH released his debut single TODAY (6/9), "Flowers In Your Hair." It's part of a 15-track, debut album, "THE WORLD BETWEEN MY EARS," coming on SEPTEMBER 22nd. The project is a result of the singer traveling back and forth to NASHVILLE from his LONG ISLAND, NY home during the COVID years to write songs, create his own sound, and work in the studio with BRAD JONES (HAYES CARLL, CHUCK PROPHET, RON SEXSMITH), with whom he co-produced the project.

GOLDSMITH, managed by MIKE CROWLEY, debuted several new tracks including “Wolves” and “It’ll All Be Alright,” earlier this year. After a solo showcase at LIVE NATION in NASHVILLE, he was offered a performance slot at BONNAROO on SATURDAY, JUNE 17th. This performance will take place just seven days after he graduates from high school.

