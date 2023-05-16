Heritage

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS' 5 STAR MEDIA has named CHAD HERITAGE PD of Country WVVR (BEAVER 100.3 FM)/CLARKSVILLE, TN-HOPKINSVILLE, KY, effective TUESDAY, JUNE 27th. HERITAGE was most recently PD for CUMULUS MEDIA's Country WGKX (KIX 106)/MEMPHIS. Prior to his tenure at WGKX, he was PD at Country KSSN and Classic Country KMJX (105.1 THE WOLF)/LITTLE ROCK, and served as the SVP/Programming for iHEARTMEDIA in that market. Additionally, he also served as National Brand Coordinator at iHEARTMEDIA.

SAGA's market OM RYAN PLOECKELMAN said, "CHAD brings an incredible level of experience to the role, and we couldn't be more excited to have him join our team. His unwavering dedication to the Country format and his exceptional ability to coach and inspire talent are precisely what we need to take BEAVER 100.3 to new heights."

