PILLAR OF FIRE Contemporary Christian WAKW (STAR 93.3)/CINCINNATI and WAWZ (STAR 99.1)/ZAREPHATH, NJ-NEW YORK Programming Operations Dir. JEFF EVANS has been named the new PD at HOPE MEDIA GROUP’s WAYFM, effective at the end of JULY.

HOPE MEDIA GROUP Chief of Programming SCOTT HERROLD said, “JEFF has a real heart for team building. He’s a seasoned program director in both mainstream and Christian radio. I know his shepherding gifts are going to play a significant role in WAYFM’s next phase of growth.“

EVANS, a former OM at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/TYLER, TX and a host at KDMX (MIX 102.9)/DALLAS, said, “I'm honored to be joining the amazing team at WAYFM. The impact that HOPE MEDIA GROUP is having in the communities it serves is something I'm excited to be a part of. I look forward to reaching more people for Jesus alongside this stellar team of media professionals!”

