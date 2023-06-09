MONEYBAGG YO has announced his 23-date LARGER THAN LIFE tour which kicks off this AUGUST in ORLANDO before he heads to major cities such as NEW YORK, CHICAGO, LOS ANGELES, and HOUSTON, then wrapping up in his hometown of MEMPHIS, TN.

The support lineup (which will interchange) features FINESSE2TYMES, SEXXY RED, LUH TYLER, BIG BOOGIE, and YTB FATT.

The tour announcement follows the recent release of his mixtape, HARD TO LOVE, which reached #1 on APPLE MUSIC’s Top Albums chart, and debuted Top on SPOTIFY’s US & Global Album Debut Chart.

Tickets go on sale to the public on TUESDAY, June 13th at 10a local time.

