New Lineup

ALPHA MEDIA Sports KTFM (SAN ANTONIO'S SPORTS STAR)/SAN ANTONIO is shuffling its lineup, starting MONDAY.

In the moves, "THE BLITZ WITH JASON MINNIX AND JOE REINAGEL" moves from 3-7p (CT) to 2-6p, making room at 6p for "EXTRA INNINGS WITH PLEDGER," hosted by producer JAMES PLEDGER, who will continue to produce "THE BLITZ" and host a weekend show.

The station has also dropped the local midday show with MICHAEL JIMENEZ, who exits the station, and Brand Mgr. TIM SPENCE, who continues his management duties. The local "R&R IN THE MORNING" continues, with ESPN RADIO filling the non-local hours.

