AUDACY's Hot AC WOMX (Mix 105.1)/ORLANDO has named WILL CALDER as it's Brand Manager. He will continue to serve as Dir./Programming and Operations for WPOW (Power 96)/MIAMI. In addition, DANNY SERRANO has been named Mornng Show Host. SERRANO Will be heard weekdays on MIX MORNINGS WITH DANNY SERRANO from 6a to 10a (ET) beginning JUNE 12th.

CALDER’s radio career began in 2001 which included various stops at BIG CITY RADIO CHICAGO WKIE, then ENTERCOM MILWAUKEE (WXSS/WMYX), CBS RADIO NEW YORK (WXRK), COX MEDIA GROUP ORLANDO (WPYO) and Tampa (WPOI) and currently AUDACY MIAMI.

SERRANO joins Mix 105.1 from COX MEDIA GROUP TAMPA, where he was APD/PM Drive Host on WPOI (Hot 101.5) and was highlighted as one of the company's rising HISPANIC leaders.

AUDACY Regional Pres. CLAUDIA MENEGUS said, “We’re excited to have WILL oversee this heritage brand and lead the new vision for MIX 105.1. WILL, along with our new lineup are designed to bring energy, depth and MIX back to its rightful position in ORLANDO.”

CALDER said, “Being back with AUDACY MIAMI this past year has felt like such a rewarding reunion. I'm honored by the trust that JEFF SOTTOLANO, DAVE RICHARDS, STEVE SALHANY and CLAUDIA MENEGUS have put in me to reunite me with ORLANDO, this time at the legendary MIX 105.1! I’m looking forward to making some noise with new and familiar faces.”

SERRANO added, “Thank you to CLAUDIA MENEGUS and WILL CALDER for bringing me on to this legendary station. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.”

