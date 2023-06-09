AM Listening

In light of the continuing controversy over AM radio's availability in vehicles, NIELSEN's report on AM listening by state and DMA gets a look from CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE's RADIO ACTIVE GROUP in the latest blog post from Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD.

BOUVARD cites NIELSEN's state-by-state data showing the percentage of radio reach for AM as high as 52.7% in NORTH DAKOTA, where FM stations are more widely spaced out, and as low as 19.5% in LOUISIANA and 19.7% in KENTUCKY. Overall, the national percentage of radio reach for AM is 30.9%, or 82.3 million listeners out of 266.4 million.

As for DMAs, tiny GLENDIVE, MT and JUNEAU, AK show AM's percentage of AM/FM reach at 72.1% and 64.7%, respectively, followed by BUFFALO at 53.7% and MILWAUKEE (combining PPM and diary numbers) at 53.6%. Trailing the pack is UTICA, NY, at 25.2%. DMA numbers usually include large rural areas outside the NIELSEN-defined radio metros.

Read the blog post and see the entire charts here.

