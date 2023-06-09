Debuts June 15th

Comedian ZACH NOE TOWERS will host a biweekly comedy talk show about sex for SIRIUSXM's NETFLIX IS A JOKE RADIO. "AFTER HOURS WITH ZACH NOE TOWERS," on which TOWERS will be taking calls, discussing his own sex life, and welcoming guests including BILLY WAYNE DAVIS, BOB THE DRAG QUEEN, DAVE MERHEJE, STEPH TOLEV, and TAYLOR TOMLINSON, will debut JUNE 15th at 9p (ET) and will air biweekly on THURSDAYS with replays on FRIDAYS at 8a (ET) and SATURDAYS at 9p (ET).

“Listeners are gonna laugh, learn, and definitely get aroused (also grossed out, scared, and perhaps even 'lightly' traumatized) but it’s all in good fun and executed with the best of intentions,” said TOWERS. “My personal hope for the show is that it helps make sex a little more conversational and a lot less intimidating. At the very least, AFTER HOURS will make it clear you are NOT the perviest person in the room.”

