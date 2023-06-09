Songer

IHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFAB-A/OMAHA has hired sister News-Talk WHO-A/DES MOINES weekend host and morning show producer EMERY SONGER to host weekdays 2-6p (CT), beginning JUNE 26th. SONGER takes over from IAN SWANSON, who exited earlier this year to serve as Press Secretary to Sen. PETE RICKETTS (R-NE).

“EMERY will continue KFAB’s nearly 100-year-old tradition of on-air personalities who are passionate about connecting with the community we serve,” said PD and host SCOTT VOORHEES. “It’s not about hammering an agenda; it’s about entertaining and relevant conversations of interest to OMAHA/COUNCIL BLUFFS and the surrounding area.”

“I’m incredibly excited for this opportunity to be a part of OMAHA and the KFAB team,” said SONGER. “My wife and I can’t wait to be a part of the OMAHA community and meet all the amazing people that make this city move.”

