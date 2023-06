May '23 PPM Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO MAY '23 PPM Ratings for AUSTIN, GREENSBORO-WINSTON SALEM-HIGH POINT, HARTFORD-NEW BRITAIN-MIDDLETOWN, INDIANAPOLIS, JACKSONVILLE, MEMPHIS, MILWAUKEE-RACINE, NASHVILLE, NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH-NEWPORT NEWS, PROVIDENCE-WARWICK-PAWTUCKET, RALEIGH-DURHAM, and WEST PALM BEACH-BOCA RATON out TODAY. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming WEDNESDAY JUNE 21st, May '23 Ratings for BATON ROUGE, LOUISVILLE, NEW ORLEANS, OKLAHOMA CITY, and PUERTO RICO.

« see more Net News