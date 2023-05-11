Allen (Photo: Chris Beyrooty)

Legal troubles continue to mount for Country singer JIMMIE ALLEN. He has now been accused of rape by a second woman, who says he also recorded the encounter on his phone without her knowledge or consent, according to PEOPLE.com and multiple other sources. The new lawsuit comes less than a month after his former day-to-day manager filed a civil suit against him with similar accusations, including assault, sexual battery, emotional distress and other charges (NET NEWS 5/11).

Like the first accuser, the woman who has just come forward is choosing to stay anonymous. "JANE DOE 2" filed the suit TODAY (6/9) in a TENNESSEE federal court, saying she met ALLEN on a plane and embarked on a relationship with him in MAY of 2022, believing ALLEN to be separated from his wife. Two months after they met, she traveled to LAS VEGAS to meet him, believing she would have her own hotel room. After agreeing to have sex with him using a condom, she revoked her consent when ALLEN did not use one, yet he allegedly continued.

After he fell asleep, she noticed a hidden phone in a closet aimed at the bed. She took it, and deleted the video, and later turned the phone over to police and reported the incident. She is now suing ALLEN for battery, assault, invasion of privacy and emotional distress, and is also suing his bodyguard and the company that employed his bodyguard, according to PEOPLE, which obtained a copy of the suit. The magazine confirmed with the LAS VEGAS METROPOLITAN POLICE that a report was filed.

ALLEN has vehemently denied the claims of his former manager, the first JANE DOE, saying they had a consensual affair lasting nearly two years. He has not yet commented on the second JANE DOE's suit.

After the first suit, ALLEN's record label, management company and booking agency all suspended work with him (NET NEWS 5/12).

