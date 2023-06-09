Stapleton (Photo: Becky Fluke)

Hazardous smoke from the Canadian wildfires caused MERCURY NASHVILLE star CHRIS STAPLETON to reschedule a show that had been planned for SYRACUSE, NY, last night (6/8). STAPLETON's team called off the show the day before, saying on social media, "Due to the ongoing air conditions in the greater SYRACUSE area, TOMORROW night’s show at ST. JOSEPH'S HEALTH AMPHITHEATER AT LAKEVIEW will be rescheduled to a later date." The stop on the reigning ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Entertainer of the Year's "ALL AMERICAN ROAD SHOW" tour has been rescheduled for SUNDAY, JUNE 11th.

All previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date, and refunds are also being offered for those ticket holders who can't make the new date. STAPLETON (with openers CHARLEY CROCKETT and THE WAR AND TREATY) has shows TONIGHT (6/9) and TOMORROW in MANSFIELD, MA.

« see more Net News