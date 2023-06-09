Nightly (Photo: Facebook)

ONErpm has signed NASHVILLE-based alternative pop band NIGHTLY, which will release their sophomore album, WEAR YOUR HEART OUT, on AUGUST 25th.

ONErpm A&R exec ALEX ZIABKOsaid, "From the moment JONNY, JOEY and NICK allowed me into their creative space I knew we had to work together. The band is already a force in the alternative/pop community and I’m confident their new album is going to cement them as one of the greats. As ONErpm continues to grow, we want to be great partners to artists like NIGHTLY, who have a thirst to be in the driver's seat and allow them to embrace their independent spirit."

Added the band's manager, NEON COAST's NIKKI BOON, "Being able to expand our team with the incredible people at ONErpm is a partnership that we are truly excited about. ONErpm’s forward thinking, artist-first and creative-first mentality is in line with our philosophies as a management company and we really believe we now have a team with all hands-on deck. Because of the quality of NIGHTLY’s new music and their headline touring alongside our new partner ONErpm, we believe that NIGHTLY is poised to have their biggest year yet and grow their fanbase on an even larger international level."

NIGHTLY has toured extensively for both headline tours and in support of artists including NF, ANDY GRAMMER, THE ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS, K.FLAY and THE STRUTS. This past FEBRUARY, NIGHTLY opened for KANE BROWN and IMAGINE DRAGONS at SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST in PHOENIX.

(Front row): Nightly and Nikki Boon (Neon Coast Management) with ONErpm staff (Erin Dunleavy, George D’Errico, Casey Childers, Jenna LoMonaco, Julia McLeod, Brooke Christopher, Sabrina Da Silvia, Eric Schissel and Alex Ziabko)









