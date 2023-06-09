Podbean

PODBEAN is teaming with HR experts and authors CORNELIA GAMLEM and BARBARA MITCHELL to host a webinar on maximizing the employee experience, "Maximizing Employee Experience: Strategies For Driving Engagement, Development & Retention."

The free virtual event, which will delve into strategies for driving engagement and retention, while fostering a positive culture that fuels employee and overall company success, will take place THURSDAY, JUNE 15th at 6p (ET) on YOUTUBE and LINKEDIN.

This webinar is aimed at HR professionals, executives, managers and business owners seeking actionable insights to elevate their organizations' employee experience. The session will provide a platform to interact with industry leaders and ask questions, enabling attendees to gain practical knowledge from seasoned experts.

GAMLEM and MITCHELL have written extensively on HR issues, including "The Big Book of HR" and "The Decisive Manager."

PODBEAN CEO DAVIS XU said, "In today's competitive job market, employee experience is a key factor in attracting, engaging, and retaining top talent. We’ve seen many of our Enterprise clients use podcasting for recruitment, learning and development and training. We’re excited to offer proven strategies for creating a workplace environment that empowers employees to thrive."

