A New Mix

Big changes at iHEARTMEDIA/DALLAS-FT. WORTH as KDMX drops Hot AC and NOW 102.9 branding for “THE NEW MIX 102.9 – FROM THE 2000’S TO TODAY.” New liners and sweepers reflect the new direction.

The music is heavy on Gold titles from multiple genres, and (so far) currents are few and far between.

Here’s the first hour via MEDIABASE:

ADELE "Rolling In The Deep"

P!NK "Please Don't Leave Me"

THE KID LAROI & MILEY CYRUS "Without You"

ACE OF BASE "The Sign"

3 DOORS DOWN "When I'm Gone"

KATY PERRY "Part Of Me"

ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS "Gives You Hell"

MILEY CYRUS "Flowers"

4 NON BLONDES "What's Up"

EMINEM "Love The Way You Lie" f/Rihanna

HOOBASTANK "The Reason"

POST MALONE "Circles"

GWEN STEFANI "Hollaback Girl"

Afternoon host CARTER is on the air – no word on any staffing updates.

