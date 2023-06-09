A New Mix

Changes at iHEARTMEDIA/DALLAS-FT. WORTH as Hot AC KDMX shifts from the NOW 102.9 branding for “THE NEW MIX 102.9 – FROM THE 2000’S TO TODAY.” New liners and sweepers reflect the updated direction.

Here’s the first hour via MEDIABASE:

ADELE "Rolling In The Deep"

P!NK "Please Don't Leave Me"

THE KID LAROI & MILEY CYRUS "Without You"

ACE OF BASE "The Sign"

3 DOORS DOWN "When I'm Gone"

KATY PERRY "Part Of Me"

ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS "Gives You Hell"

MILEY CYRUS "Flowers"

4 NON BLONDES "What's Up"

EMINEM "Love The Way You Lie" f/Rihanna

HOOBASTANK "The Reason"

POST MALONE "Circles"

GWEN STEFANI "Hollaback Girl"

Afternoon host CARTER is on the air – no word on any staffing updates.

