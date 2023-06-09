-
KDMX/Dallas-Ft. Worth Rebrands And Fires The 'Mix' Handle Back Up As 'The New Mix 102.9 -From The 2000's To Today'
by Tom Cunningham
Changes at iHEARTMEDIA/DALLAS-FT. WORTH as Hot AC KDMX shifts from the NOW 102.9 branding for “THE NEW MIX 102.9 – FROM THE 2000’S TO TODAY.” New liners and sweepers reflect the updated direction.
Here’s the first hour via MEDIABASE:
ADELE "Rolling In The Deep"
P!NK "Please Don't Leave Me"
THE KID LAROI & MILEY CYRUS "Without You"
ACE OF BASE "The Sign"
3 DOORS DOWN "When I'm Gone"
KATY PERRY "Part Of Me"
ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS "Gives You Hell"
MILEY CYRUS "Flowers"
4 NON BLONDES "What's Up"
EMINEM "Love The Way You Lie" f/Rihanna
HOOBASTANK "The Reason"
POST MALONE "Circles"
GWEN STEFANI "Hollaback Girl"
Afternoon host CARTER is on the air – no word on any staffing updates.