The official start of summer isn't until JUNE 21st, but our country's favorite summer pastime is already in full swing ... we're talkin' baseball!

Industry vet and longtime friend of ALL ACCESS, BILL PFORDRESHER, reached out with news of a new song that celebrates the sport. "It's called 'I Love Baseball.' The idea for this song had long been a dream of the late, great music executive, RUSS REGAN, who was a mentor to so many people in the business. It's performed by THE HOMETOWN SINGERS, and was written by myself, along with JEFF STEELE and RUSS' son DANIEL."

PFORDRESHER added, "TOM HUTYLER, sports reporter and news anchor for KOMO/SEATTLE heard the song and passed it along to the MARINERS' production department, thinking it would be great to hear it at ballparks across the country. I told him, 'and of course, in the bars around the park afterward!'"

Check out the song here, and hit up PFORDRESHER for an audio file.

