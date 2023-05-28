Wallen (Photo: David Lehr)

For the third consecutive week, BIG LOUD/MERCURY/REPUBLIC artist MORGAN WALLEN remains at #1 on the MEDIABASE County chart with "Last Night." He also now has a second record in the Top 5 on the MEDIABASE Country chart as his other current single, "One Thing At A Time," rises 7-5.

In what would typically be a descending single after having previously topped the chart, TYLER HUBBARD's "Dancin' In The Country," instead ascends to #2 this week, following two weeks at #3. JORDAN DAVIS' "Next Thing You Know" rises 4-3, and MEGAN MORONEY's "TENNESSEE Orange" is up 6-4. Rounding out the Top 10, OLD DOMINION's "Memory Lane" rises 8-6, LUKE COMBS cover of "Fast Car" jumps 10-7. After peaking at #2 last week, SCOTTY Mc CREERY's "It Matters To Her" is now at #8. New to the Top 10 are JUSTIN MOORE and PRISICILLA BLOCK's "You, Me, And Whiskey," which rises 11-9, and JON PARDI's "Your Heart Or Mine" (12-10).

Poised to crack the Top 10 next week is JELLY ROLL's "NEED A FAVOR," which is up 13-11 this week.

