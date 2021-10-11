Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Miguel Holds Top Spot; Taylor, Dua Rise, Fifty Fifty Top 15; Post, SZA Top 20

* MIGUEL remains at #1 with "Sure Thing"

* TAYLOR SWIFT is up 1714 spins, and moves 7*-6* with "Karma"

* DUA LIPA is charging toward the top 10 and +1968 spins with "Dance The Night," moving 15*-12*

* FIFTY FIFTY go top 15, up 18*-15* with "Cupid," and are +920 spins

* POST MALONE goes top 20 in his 3rd week with "Mourning," up 21*-19* and +592 spins

* SZA goes top 20 with "Snooze," up 22*-20* and +842 spins

* LUKE COMBS grabs a 27*-22* jump with "Fast Car" and +552 spins

* LIL DURK has the top debut at 33* with "All My Life," featuring J. COLE, and +706 spins

* KODAK BLACK & NLE CHOPPA enter at 36* with "Angel Pt. 1" (ft. JIMIN of BTS, JVKE & MUNI LONG)

* ONEREPUBLIC return with "Runaway" at 37* and are +513 spins

* THE WEEKND comes aboard at 39* with "Popular," featuring PLAYBOI CARTI & MADONNA, up 621 spins

* CONAN GRAY enters at 40* with "Never Ending Song," up 118 spins

Rhythmic: Drake 'Search' Holds Top Spot; Doechi/Kodak Top 3; Lil Durk/J. Cole Top 5

* DRAKE spends a 2nd week at #1 with "Search & Rescue"

* DOECHII & KODAK BLACK go top 3, moving 4*-3* with "What It Is (Block Boy)," up 553 spins

* LIL DURK vaults into the top 5, up 11*-5* with "All My Life," featuring J. COLE, up 1057 spins

* SZA is up 613 spins and goes 8*-6* with "Snooze"

* While moving to 7*, NLE CHOPPA feat. LIL WAYNE "Ain't Gonna Answer, " is +448 spins

* KALI goes top 15, up 18*-14* with "Area Codes," up 543 spins

* PITBULL feat. LIL JON goes top 20, rising 21*-19* with "Jumpin," up 156 spins

* COCO JONES also goes top 20, climbing 23*-20* with "I C U," up 157 spins

* ICANDY vaults 33*-25* with "Keep Dat," up 338 spins

* THE WEEKND debuts at 34* with "Popular," featuring PLAYBOI CARTI & MADONNA, up 708 spins

* LATTO feat. CARDI B enters at 37* with "Put It On Da Floor Again," up 592 spins

* BURNA BOY debuts at 39* with "Sittin' On Top Of The World," up 507 spins

Urban: Ice Spice New #1; Toosii Top 5; SZA, Lil Durk/J. Cole Top 10

* ICE SPICE takes over the top spot, moving 3*-1* with "In Ha Mood," up 779 spins

* TOOSII goes top 5 with "Favorite Song," up 6*-4* and +565 spins

* SZA goes top 10, up 11*-8* with "Snooze," up 788 spins

* LIL DURK also enters the top 10, up 13*-9* with "All My Life," featuring J. COLE, soaring 661 spins

* ROD WAVE vaults 19*-12* with "Fight The Feeling," up 658 spins

* DOECHII & KODAK BLACK go top 15, rising 16*-13* with "What Is It (Block Boy)," up 268 spins

* TYLER, THE CREATOR hits the top 15 as well with "DOGTOOTH," moving 17*-15* and +196 spins

* ICE SPICE & NICKI MINAJ go top 20 with "Princess Diana"

* DABABY vaults 29*-22* with "SHAKE SUMN," up 285 spins

* LATTO feat. CARDI B enters at 27* with "Put It On Da Floor Again," up 804 spins

* ERIC BELLINGER X FABOLOUS X CORDAE debut at 33* with "Curious," and is +214 spins

* DDG debuts at 35* with "I'm Geekin," up 254 spins

* COI LERAY enters at 38* with "Bops"

* KEY GLOCK debuts at 39* with "Chromosomes"

* DIDDY comes on at 40* with "Act Bad," featuring FABOLOUS & CITY GIRLS

Hot AC: Miley Remains #1; Ed Runner Up; Dean Lewis Top 3; Taylor Rises; Morgan Top 10

* MILEY CYRUS holds the top spot for yet a 15th week with "Flowers"

* ED SHEERAN remains at 2* with "Eyes Closed," up 176 spins

* DEAN LEWIS hits the top 3 with "How Do I Say Goodbye," up 4*-3* and +258 spins in his 32nd week on the chart

* TAYLOR SWIFT rises 10*-7* with "Karma," up 414 spins

* MORGAN WALLEN goes top 10, up 12*-10* with "Last Night," up 242 spins

* MILEY CYRUS is top 15 with "Jaded," rising 16*-14* and +171 spins

* DUA LIPA goes top 15, up 19*-15* with "Dance The Night," up 785 spins

* MAROON 5 enter the top 20 - in their fourth week - with "Middle Ground," up 24*-20* and +343 spins

* ONEREPUBLIC score a huge debut at 27* with "Runaway," up 395 spins

* LOVELYTHEBAND debut at 37* with "Sail Away"

* RITA ORA enters at 40* with "Praising You," featuring FATBOY SLIM

Active Rock: Foo Fighters Retain Top Spot; Disturbed Top 10; Ghost Top 15; Bad Omens Top 20

* FOO FIGHTERS hold the top spot for a 5th week with "Rescued" at +107 spins

* Most of the top 10 remain steady but two songs inside the top 5 also score triple digit spin gains

* METALLICA remains at 2* with "72 Seasons" and +124 spins

* STAIND remain at 5* with "Lowest In Me," up 104 spins

* DISTURBED enter the top 10, up 11*-10* with "Unstoppable," up 83 spins

* AYRON JONES is +102 spins and rises 15*-13* with "Blood In The Water"

* GHOST goes top 15 with "Jesus He Knows Me," up 16*-15* and +70 spins

* COREY TAYLOR is +126 with "Beyond," up 18*-17*

* BAD OMENS go top 20 with "The Death Of Peace Of Mind," up 21*-19* and +148 spins

* THE HU leap 37*-29* with "Black Thunder" at +99 spins

* POINT NORTH have the lone debut at 40* with "Safe And Sound," featuring GHOST INSIDE

Alternative: Foo Fighters Hold Top Spot; Pierce The Veil Top 5; Post Malone Top 20

* FOO FIGHTERS spend a 5th week at #1 with "Rescued"

* PIERCE THE VEIL go top 5, up 6*-5* with "Emergency Contact" and +160 spins

* MIKE SHINODA, THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS, and BAD OMENS remain at #8, 9, and 10 respectively - all with triple digit spin gains

* LOVEJOY jumps 13*-12* with "Call Me What You Like," up 125 spins

* LITTLE IMAGE remain at 15* with "Out Of My Mind" and +109 spins

* SMASHING PUMPKINS go 17*-16* with "Spellbinding," up 100 spins

* POST MALONE goes top 20 with "Chemical," up 21*-20*

* LANA DEL REY debuts at 30* with "Say Yes To Heaven," up 240 spins

* DAVID KUSHNER enters at 31* with "Daylight," up 235 spins

Triple A: Boygenius Holds Top Spot #1; Gilfillian Top 5; Ritter Top 10; Blur Top 20

* BOYGENIUS spend a 4th week at #1 with "Not Strong Enough"

* DEVON GILFILLIAN goes top 5 with "All I Really Wanna Do," up 6*-5*

* JOSH RITTER enters the top 10, moving 12*-10* with "For Your Soul," up 45 spins

* BLUR vaults into the top 20, rising 25*-17* with "The Narcissist," up 115 spins

* ABRAHAM ALEXANDER debuts at 25* with "Tears Run Dry"

