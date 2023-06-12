Charles Fritz, Ron Stone

The sale of ADAMS RADIO GROUP to ADAMS RADIO ACQUISITIONS COMPANY has closed. The company will continue to operate as ADAMS RADIO GROUP with new President/CEO CHARLES FRITZ. RON STONE, who has served as President/CEO of ADAMS RADIO GROUP since 2013, steps down.

The new ownership of ADAMS RADIO GROUP will continue to be based in DETROIT. CFO SHARON BORDWELL continues with the new company in the same capacity.

STONE notes that he will continue serving as Pres./Executive Dir. of the INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION, and he is evaluating other opportunities as they present themselves. You can reach him at stone.ron@IBA.Media.

