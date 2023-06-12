Alabama's Teddy Gentry (l) and Randy Owen (Photo: Nick Zimmer/CMA)

COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME members ALABAMA were presented with the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION's Pinnacle Award last night (6/11) on the NISSAN STADIUM stage during CMA FEST's 50th anniversary celebration. Awarded with help from CAPITOL NASHVILLE's DIERKS BENTLEY, the Pinnacle Award recognizes an artist or group who has "undeniably redefined the pinnacle of success in the genre by achieving prominence through concert performances, consumption numbers, record sales, and other significant industry achievements at levels unique for Country music, and whose work will have a lasting impact for generations to come," according to the CMA.

The award has only been presented a total of three times previously: to GARTH BROOKS when it was founded in 2005, as well as TAYLOR SWIFT (2013) and KENNY CHESNEY (2016).

ALABAMA has had more than 40 #1 hits, sold over 75 million records, and earned numerous industry awards.





Alabama's Teddy Gentry (l) and Randy Owen (r) receiving the CMA Pinnacle Award. (Photo: Nick Zimmer/CMA)





« back to Net News