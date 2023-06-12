New Game

WARNER MUSIC GROUP has partnered with Swedish video game producer HELLO THERE GAMES for the release of "INVECTOR: RHYTHM GALAXY," a video game with a 40-song soundtrack with songs from CHARLIE PUTH, PINKPANTHERESS, and DURAN DURAN, among others. The game is set for release for PCs on JULY 14th.

"This venture into gaming showcases our commitment to reimagining the boundaries of music and how it is defined by artists and fans alike within our evolving ecosystem,” said WMG Chief Digital Officer and EVP/Business Development OANA RUXANDRA. “INVECTOR: RHYTHM GALAXY intertwines the power of music with the interaction of gaming to build active, immersive experiences for fans and new revenue streams for WMG's artists."

“At HELLO THERE GAMES, our unwavering passion for music and gaming fuels our drive. Many of our team members are talented musicians themselves,” said HELLO THERE GAMES CEO OSKAR EKLUND. “We are so excited to bring this game to the next level with WARNER MUSIC GROUP and their amazing artists. We can’t wait for everyone to experience the magic of Invector: RHYTHM GALAXY firsthand.”

« see more Net News