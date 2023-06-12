Live Event

NOW! MEDIA's syndicated BOB & SHERI show hosted a special FACEBOOK LIVE livestream featuring the show's listener-turned-movie reviewer LAMAR RICHARDSON on SATURDAY (6/10). "LAMAR BQ '23," the second annual livestream event, broadcast live with CARROLL'S SAUSAGE AND COUNTRY STORE providing food for the crew, with the business owner, HUGH HARDY JR., serving as special guest.

“Listeners ask; we respond,” said SHERI LYNCH. “We have so much fun doing FACEBOOK LIVE events, and our fans love it. In today’s market, it’s not just about ‘being’ multi-platform, it’s about ‘doing’ multi-platform. You can’t flip a switch and say, ‘oh, okay, now we’re on social media.’ You need to dig in all the way.”

“We’ve always been committed to finding new ways to not only reach, but to interact with the BOB & SHERI audience,” said NOW! MEDIA co-owner TONY GARCIA. “BOB & SHERI listeners are an integral part of the show and help define where we go with it.”

“I am so happy to be a part of BOB & SHERI,” said RICHARDSON. “It’s a dream come true. I’m elated at the audience’s response and honored that they want me to do another LAMAR BQ. This is such great fun!”

