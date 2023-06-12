Live Show Returning To Nashville

BOBBY BONES has announced he will return to the stage for a “COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL ON TOUR” show in NASHVILLE on JULY 22nd at CMA THEATER. Additional dates of the tour will be announced in the coming weeks. The NASHVILLE date follows previous sold out "COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL" shows at CMA THEATER, as well as a LAS VEGAS show at the ENCORE THEATRE at WYNN LAS VEGAS.

The syndicated iHEARTMEDIA personality said, “We have had such a great response to the COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL shows in the past that I couldn’t wait to get back out there as soon as we could. I’m used to connecting with the ‘B Team’ through the airwaves every morning, so getting to see everyone in person is always really special. Can’t wait to see everyone out there!”

Tickets go on sale starting FRIDAY, (6/16) at 10a (CT). VIP tickets will also be available for purchase and include access to sound check, a Q&A session, meet and greet, and photo opportunity with BONES. A portion of each ticket sold will benefit WAGS & WALKS NASHVILLE.

« see more Net News