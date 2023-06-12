-
Buzz Knight's 'Takin' A Walk' Reaches 200 Episode Milestone
by Perry Michael Simon
June 12, 2023 at 8:14 AM (PT)
Radio veteran BUZZ KNIGHT's "TAKIN' A WALK" podcast has hit the 200 episode mark. The show, on which KNIGHT records a conversation with a celebrity while they literally take a walk, has upcoming episodes on tap with STEVE HOWE, DANNY GOLDBERG, and, in a return visit, JORMA KAUKONEN.
KNIGHT said, “I’m so grateful for the audience support and the amazing guests who make it so special.”