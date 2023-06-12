Mako

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM)/NASHVILLE has added BETHANY MAKO to its team as A&R Mgr. MAKO was most recently with SONGS & DAUGHTERS, where she was a Creative Mgr., working with company founder and songwriter NICOLLE GALYON and artist/songwriters LAUREN WATKINS and TIERA KENNEDY.

Prior to SONGS & DAUGHTERS, MAKO started her career at WARNER CHAPPELL, rising the ranks from intern to assistant, and then A&R Coordinator.

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC/NASHVILLE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN said, “We’re so happy to welcome BETHANY MAKO back … She literally brightens up every room that she’s in, and her passion for music and songwriters has always shined through in her work. We’re incredibly excited to have her back on the team, and I’m really looking forward to working with her during this new chapter of her career.”

MAKO added, “I started at WARNER CHAPPELL as a 19-year-old intern, so it feels surreal to be back in this role. I’m so grateful to BEN VAUGHN, [SVP/GM] PHIL MAY, and the rest of the team for being so supportive and welcoming me back with open arms. WARNER CHAPPELL is home to the best songwriters in the world, and it is an honor to be a part of their careers!”

« see more Net News