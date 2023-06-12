Leonard (Photo: LinkedIn)

DR. BOB LEONARD is retiring after 16 years hosting his weekday interview show on M AND H BROADCASTING Classic Country KNIA-A-K237DH-K232FR and KRLS/KNOXVILLE, IA. "IN DEPTH WITH DR. BOB LEONARD" has aired on the stations since 2007; LEONARD, a former Associate Professor at the UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO, has also served as Special News Editor at the stations.

An open house has been scheduled for THURSDAY (6/15) at the stations to allow the public to celebrate LEONARD's radio career.

« see more Net News