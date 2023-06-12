F1 Coverage

TUNEIN has become an Official Audio Broadcaster of FORMULA 1 under an agreement that adds race coverage to the offerings of TUNEIN Premium.

“FORMULA 1 is the most prestigious racing competition in the world,” said TUNEIN Chief Content Officer KEVIN STRALEY. “This partnership drives home the fact that TUNEIN is devoted to giving our loyal listeners and generations of diehard sports fans access to not only Premium sports content in general but Premium motorsports audio coverage with the addition of F1 alongside NASCAR and INDYCAR.”

F1 Director of Media Rights and Content Creation IAN HOLMES added, “As FORMULA 1 has expanded its footprint in NORTH AMERICA over the last five years, we have seen the development of a passionate fan base, especially in CANADA and the US, who want to follow F1 wherever they are. This partnership with TUNEIN, along with other audio arrangements we have in the territory, highlights our commitment to utilizing different platforms and media to broadcast F1 to as broad and diverse an audience as possible.”

