Cooke Johnson

BMG/BBR MUSIC GROUP has signed former RUNAWAY JUNE lead singer NAOMI COOKE JOHNSON to a solo recording deal. COOKE JOHNSON, a founding member, co-wrote many of the trio's hits, including "Buy My Own Drinks," and fronted the band for seven years before announcing plans to pursue a solo career. Her forthcoming single, "Girls of Summer," set to drop on JUNE 23rd, will be fans' first taste of her work as a solo artist.

"I could not be more excited to be back with BMG/BBR MUSIC GROUP," says COOKE JOHNSON, who was with RUNAWAY JUNE when it was signed to the company’s WHEELHOUSE RECORDS imprint. "The teams in NASHVILLE and around the world are unparalleled. They have fully embraced my vision, identity, and the music I am creating, this time as NAOMI COOKE JOHNSON."

BMG/BBR MUSIC GROUP Pres. PETER STRICKLAND added, "NAOMI's evolution as an artist inspired us to write this next chapter together. Her spirited approach to songwriting, unbridled creativity and dogged persistence of her singular vision offers something unique to the world of music."

She has also joined the roster of FUSION MUSIC/RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT and signed a global publishing deal with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC.

