Security Special

The next "town hall" special on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON on THURSDAY (6/15) at 7p (ET) will examine how listeners can protect themselves against scams, thefts, shootings, and identity theft. "VICTIM-PROOFING YOUR LIFE" will be hosted by ERIC SCOTT, with a panel including NEW JERSEY OFFICE OF HOMELAND SECURITY AND PREPAREDNESS Director/Preparedness Division DANIEL ENGELHARDT, TOMS RIVER Police Chief MITCHELL LITTLE, ACETON NETWORKS, LLC Division DIr. CHRISTOPHER DEVANNEY, and CYBERCRIME SUPPORT NETWORK Exec. Dir./Programs ALLY ARMESON.

“From home break-ins, catalytic converter thefts and internet scams, there is no shortage of ways that bad actors try and take advantage of you,” said SCOTT. “This program will help NEW JERSEY residents protect themselves from bad actors who are operating throughout NEW JERSEY.”

