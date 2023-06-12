Lane (Photo: Sean O'Halloran)

RED STREET RECORDS has signed Country artist CHRIS LANE to a record deal in partnership with LANE's new endeavor, VOYAGER RECORDS. Previously signed to BIG LOUD RECORDS since 2015, LANE, has more than 1.7 billion on-demand streams, three #1 Country radio singles, three platinum singles, and two multi-platinum singles.

LANE said, "I was looking for the right partner for my new music and venture, VOYAGER RECORDS, and found it in RED STREET RECORDS. Not only is RED STREET an artist-driven label that supports my vision for music, but [RED STREET FOUNDER] JAY DEMARCUS has been and continues to be a great friend. I have been spending the time needed to write and record new music, and can't wait to share what I have been working on real soon."

DEMARCUS added, "I couldn’t be more thrilled to have CHRIS join our family here at RED STREET. We’ve been friends since he opened for [RASCAL] FLATTS in the summer of 2016. It has been so much fun for me to watch him turn into the star that he has become over the last few years, and now we have the privilege of being his label home. I have been so impressed with his growth musically, both as a singer and a songwriter. I cannot wait for everyone to hear what he’s been up to in the studio. He’s gonna surprise a lot of folks. I am even more impressed with the man CHRIS is, and he defines the kind of artist that we want to be in business with. This is a big day for RED STREET RECORDS!"

LANE is heading out on the road this year, headlining and touring with KANE BROWN and JORDAN DAVIS.

