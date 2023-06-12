Now Posting On Sunday Nights

The latest podcast from FREAKONOMICS RADIO NETWORK examines the hidden role of economics in daily life. "THE ECONOMICS OF EVERYDAY THINGS" is hosted by ZACHARY CROCKETT and debuted with four pilot episodes; it is now being regularly distributed with new episodes coming SUNDAY nights at 8p (ET).

“ZACHARY is a great storyteller and, more important, a great reporter, with an eye for detail and a deep sense of humanity,” said the network's founder STEPHEN DUBNER. “I think EVERYDAY THINGS is going to be beloved for years.”

CROCKETT said, “As a longtime FREAKONOMICS RADIO listener, I’m thrilled to be joining the FREAKONOMICS RADIO NETWORK team and extremely excited about the places this new show will take us.”

