WRCN (LI News Radio)/Long Island GM David Levenstein Dies At 60
by Perry Michael Simon
June 12, 2023 at 10:07 AM (PT)
JVC MEDIA News-Talk WRCN (LI NEWS RADIO)/RIVERHEAD, LONG ISLAND, NY GM and "BACK TO BUSINESS" host DAVID LEVENSTEIN died JUNE 7th at 60.
LEVENSTEIN moved from positions in food service and financial planning to radio as a salesman and host at NORTH PALM BEACH BROADCASTING Adult Standards WSVU-A-W240CI (SEAVIEW RADIO)/WEST PALM BEACH. He joined WRCN in 2013.