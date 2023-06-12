WRCN GM Passes Away

JVC MEDIA News-Talk WRCN (LI NEWS RADIO)/RIVERHEAD, LONG ISLAND, NY GM and "BACK TO BUSINESS" host DAVID LEVENSTEIN died JUNE 7th at 60.

LEVENSTEIN moved from positions in food service and financial planning to radio as a salesman and host at NORTH PALM BEACH BROADCASTING Adult Standards WSVU-A-W240CI (SEAVIEW RADIO)/WEST PALM BEACH. He joined WRCN in 2013.

« see more Net News