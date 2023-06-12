-
Apple's New True Crime Podcast Probes Mystery Of Woman's Death In Texas
by Perry Michael Simon
June 12, 2023 at 10:07 AM (PT)
APPLE has debuted a new true crime podcast on the death of a TEXAS woman and subsequent mystery surrounding the story.
"UNDER COVER OF KNIGHT," produced by SPOKE MEDIA and debuting TODAY with two episodes, follows the case of SUE KNIGHT, a British expat whose 1996 death in a small TEXAS town and appointment of a "loose acquaintance" as executor of her estate were followed by an alleged call from the CIA and warning from the sheriff. The show will post weekly on MONDAYS.