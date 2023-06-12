-
Progressive Still Leads Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers List For June 5-11
by Perry Michael Simon
June 12, 2023 at 10:07 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
PROGRESSIVE remained atop MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for JUNE 5-11. UPSIDE repeated its second-place finish, with VERIZON WIRELESS up from sixth to third. WENDY'S was the sole returnee to the top 10, with LOWE'S dropping out.
The list:
1. PROGRESSIVE (last week #1; 54642 instances)
2. UPSIDE (#2; 33333)
3. VERIZON WIRELESS (#6; 32075)
4. THE HOME DEPOT (#4; 31767)
5. ZIPRECRUITER (#7; 30556)
6. TARGET (#5; 29691)
7. WENDY'S (#31; 27989)
8. SWIFFER (#9; 27807)
9. MACY'S (#10; 27186)
10. BABBEL (#3; 26548)