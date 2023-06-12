Top 10

PROGRESSIVE remained atop MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for JUNE 5-11. UPSIDE repeated its second-place finish, with VERIZON WIRELESS up from sixth to third. WENDY'S was the sole returnee to the top 10, with LOWE'S dropping out.

The list:

1. PROGRESSIVE (last week #1; 54642 instances)

2. UPSIDE (#2; 33333)

3. VERIZON WIRELESS (#6; 32075)

4. THE HOME DEPOT (#4; 31767)

5. ZIPRECRUITER (#7; 30556)

6. TARGET (#5; 29691)

7. WENDY'S (#31; 27989)

8. SWIFFER (#9; 27807)

9. MACY'S (#10; 27186)

10. BABBEL (#3; 26548)

« see more Net News