Fogarty And Thomas

iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KDMX (THE NEW MIX 102.9)/DALLAS has secured MATT FOGARTY and MELISSA THOMAS as it's new branig voices. The station relaunched the new branding and a return to it's former moniker "MIX" last FRIDAY (NET NEWS 6/9), dumping the NOW 102.9 branding.

PD JAY SHANNON said of the pair, “MATT and MELISSA sound amazing – they’re different and it cuts through. Natural reads that not only humanize the station but also give it personality. The inflection, authenticity and hipness all collide and that makes MIX unique.”

MATT FOGARTY is represented by ATLAS TALENT AGENCY-NYC/LA, LISA-MARBER RICH: lisa@atlastalent.com or RICKY MEYER at ricky@atlastalent.com (212) 730-4500. MELISSA THOMAS is represented by CESD TALENT AGENCY NYC/LA, NATE ZEITZ nzeitz@cesdtalent.com (212) 477-1666.

MATT FOGARTY and MELISSA THOMAS are exclusively managed for station imaging voiceover work by JACK HOSSENLOPP (HOSS) and HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP: hoss@hossmgmt.com: (646)300-0037. Check out their work HERE.

