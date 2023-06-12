Sold

RADIO ACTIVO 3 LLC is selling Spanish Variety KDYL-A/SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT to IGLESIA PENTECOSTAL VISPERA DEL FIN for $390,000. GEORGE KIMBLE of KOZACKO MEDIA BROKERS served as exclusive broker for the deal.

In other filings with the FCC, MARTIN A. MUNIZ is assigning Regional Mexican WMVB-A MILLVILLE, NJ to EFRAIN MUNIZ-CAMPOS.

And WBOC, INC. (DRAPER HOLDINGS) is selling Sports WCEM-A/CAMBRODGE, MD to MICHAEL POWELL for $10,000.

