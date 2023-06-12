Belz (Photo: Brittany Belz)

SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP has formed a joint publishing venture with writer/producer/manager ERIK BELZ. Through the deal, BELZ will establish his publishing company, ELECTRIC 88 MUSIC, and will sign and develop his own roster of artists, writers and producers. BELZ has also signed a worldwide publishing deal with SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP.

ELECTRIC 88 MUSIC will be based at BELZ’s recording studio complex in ENCINO, CA. BELZ's first signing in the ELECTRIC 88 MUSIC venture is PATRICK RIDGEN, professionally known as PLAYDED, a LOS ANGELES-based producer, songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist.

BELZ has produced and written songs for artists across many genres, including PITBULL, AUSTIN MAHONE, GRANGER SMITH, THOMPSON SQUARE, JEZ DIOR, KYLIE MORGAN, METRO STATION, SMOKE PURP, JAKE PAUL, SLIM JXMMI and LIA MARIE JOHNSON. He has served as co-manager for EDM star SLUSHII since 2021, and his music has appeared in television shows, including CSI, SCORPION, STATION 19 and THE EQUALIZER.

SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP Chief Creative Officer FRANK ROGERS, who also serves as CEO of the company's NASHVILLE divison, said, “SPIRIT MUSIC is excited to get to work with ERIK as a writer/producer as well as a partner to sign and develop talent. We are also thrilled to welcome PLAYDED to the SPIRIT family. We can’t wait to see what we can build together!”

BELZ said, “SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP has been very supportive of my career and creative vision from day one. I am excited to partner with JON [SINGER, Chairman, SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP], FRANK and the SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP team to create opportunities for new talent and to kick things off with the signing of a proven talent like PATRICK.”

PLAYDED added, “To have the support of the team at SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP and ELECTRIC 88 MUSIC is really a dream come true. I couldn’t be happier to work with this team of exceptional creative executives.”

