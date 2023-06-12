17th Annual Radiothon

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WMGK/PHILADELPHIA will host their 17th annual JOHN DEBELLA VETERANS RADIOTHON on FRIDAY, JUNE 16th, with proceeds benefitting the PHILADELPHIA VETERANS MULTI-SERVICE CENTER. The radiothon includes online EBAY auctions including autographed items from TAYLOR SWIFT and baseball star BRYCE HARPER, GUNS N’ ROSES VIP Experience tickets, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN pit tickets, and more.

DEBELLA said, "No one event I do is more important to me than this RADIOTHON and the same holds true for the VMC. This is the largest fundraiser the VMC has each year, and they depend heavily upon the money we raise. With this being the last RADIOTHON I will host, I am hoping that this will be the biggest one we've ever had. Now, more than ever, they truly need our help. They fought for us, now, it's time for us to fight for them."

Over the past 17 years, DEBELLA has raised over $2,000,000 for the VMC through his annual RADIOTHON. This year’s RADIOTHON will be the last DEBELLA will host, as he will be retiring from WMGK at the end of the month.

