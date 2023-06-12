Attendance Records Set

The 50th annual CMA FEST, held this past THURSDAY through SUNDAY (6/8-6/11) in downtown NASHVILLE, set attendance records welcoming more than 90,000 daily attendees (a 12% growth over 2022), and also setting the record for the largest stadium audience in history at NISSAN STADIUM with a 10% increase in attendance since last year. With Country music fans attending from all 50 states and 51 countries, the event raised $2.5 million for music education.

More than 300 Artists performed this year, 23 of them international, coming from AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND and SOUTH AFRICA.

COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION CEO SARAH TRAHERN said, "What a weekend! As we’ve spent the past year reflecting on this milestone celebration, one theme has persisted: the incredible connection between Country music fans and the artists. It’s magical because it still matters after all these years. From first-timers to legends, so many artists started as fans—some as far back as FAN FAIR. Almost every artist who performs during the festival has had their own experience as a fan, so for many of them, taking the stage at CMA FEST is a full-circle moment. We only get the chance to celebrate our 50th anniversary once, and to do so in such an impactful way has meant the world to us."

As previously reported, DIERKS BENTLEY, ELLE KING, and LAINEY WILSON will host "CMA FEST," a three-hour prime time special set to air JULY 19th on ABC (NET NEWS 6/5).

Next year's CMA FEST will return to downtown NASHVILLE JUNE 6-9, 2024.

