Holleman and Lepidi

AUDACY's Country WYCD/DETROIT Asst. Brand Mgr./morning co-host JOSH HOLLEMAN and JULIA LEPIDI, host of the nationally syndicated THE JULIA SHOW got engaged last week while vacationing in BARCELONA. The couple reached out to give ALL ACCESS the news.

LEPIDI first hinted about the news on her INSTAGRAM account during their trip with a photo dump including several pictures of an engagement ring on her finger. Click here to take a look. The two also celebrated her birthday while in BARCELONA by attending BEYONCE's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.

