Six New Shows

The first slate of six podcasts from BRIAN GRAZER and RON HOWARD’s IMAGINE ENTERTAINMENT and its podcasting division IMAGINE AUDIO under its distribution deal with iHEARTPODCASTS has been announced, kicking off with a talk show with ISAAC MIZRAHI, "HELLO ISAAC," produced with AWFULLY NICE and debuting TODAY (6/12).

The other five shows include "BIG SUGAR," an expose of the sugar industry produced by NOVEL and WEEKDAY FUN and launching JUNE 20th; an improv workplace comedy from HOWARD, "EMPLOYEES ONLY," produced with PRETTY FAST and coming JULY 17th; climate scientist CHRIS TURNEY's “UNF**KING THE FUTURE,” produced with AWFULLY NICE and debuting AUGUST 8th; the story of the life and murder of "NEW WAVE THEATER" host PETER IVERS, "PETER AND THE ACID KING," created by ALAN SACKS, narrated by director PENELOPE SPHEERIS, and launching SEPTEMBER 18th; and author DAVIS MILLER's "THE TAO OF MUHAMMAD ALI," based on the book and produced with AWFULLY NICE, coming OCTOBER 3rd.

IMAGINE President JUSTIN WILKES said, “At IMAGINE ENTERTAINMENT, our priority has always been telling stories that inspire and empower and we are thrilled to debut our first slate of shows as we expand into the audio space with iHEARTMEDIA.”

“We are pleased to announce this compelling slate from iconic names like RON HOWARD and ISAAC MIZRAHI as well as thought-provoking content exposing issues like climate change and the billion dollar sugar industry through a whole new lens,” said iHEARTMEDIA DIGITAL AUDIO GROUP CEO CONAL BYRNE. “IMAGINE ENTERTAINMENT has an outstanding, decades-long reputation for bringing award-winning tv shows, features and documentaries to our screens, and we can’t wait to bring IMAGINE’s bespoke content to even more audiences in the audio space through iHEARTPODCASTS.”

