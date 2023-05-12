Allen (Photo: Sterling Munksgard/Shutterstock.com)

In the wake of a second woman coming forward on FRIDAY (6/9) and filing a sexual assault lawsuit against Country singer JIMMIE ALLEN (NET NEWS 6/9), BMG's BBR MUSIC GROUP has dropped him. The label group, where he had been signed since 2017, released a brief statement saying, "BBR MUSIC GROUP has dissolved its relationship with JIMMIE ALLEN; he is no longer an active artist on its roster."

The company had previously suspended ALLEN in MAY when a first civil lawsuit was filed against him by his former day-to-day manager (NET NEWS 5/11). Also suspending or severing ties with him at that time were booking agency UTA, management company THE FAMILIE, and PR firm FULL COVERAGE COMMUNICATIONS. Prior to the charges coming to light publicly, his previous management company, WIDE OPEN MUSIC (named as a defendant in the first suit), had parted ways with him last fall.

ALLEN has vehemently denied the claims of his former manager who filed the first suit, saying they had a consensual affair lasting nearly two years. He has not yet commented on the second woman's suit.

