Sunday Show

ROGER STONE now has a SUNDAY radio show on RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK.

STONE, who was convicted of felony charges of obstruction, false statements, and witness tampering (followed by a pardon from President DONALD TRUMP), played a role in election denial and the JANUARY 6th insurrection, and has shown support for RUSSIA and the PROUD BOYS, is hosting a weekly show airing SUNDAYS at 3p (ET) and debuted this weekend with an interview with TRUMP in the wake of the latter's indictment.

