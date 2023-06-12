Coverage

SALEM RADIO NETWORK is offering special coverage of former President DONALD J. TRUMP's arraignment in MIAMI on federal criminal charges TODAY (6/13).

Coverage starts on HUGH HEWITT's show at 6a (ET) and will include MIKE GALLAGHER's show live from MIAMI 9a-noon. SRN NEWS and TOWNHALL NEWS will have live updates at the top and bottom of each hour plus special reports as warranted, and SRN NEWS will feed unanchored coverage of TRUMP's post-arraignment remarks fro his golf club in BEDMINSTER, NJ at about 8:15p (ET).

