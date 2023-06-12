Additional Duties

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON has officially named station veteran JOE MURRAY as evening host, including serving as studio host for BRUINS and CELTICS broadcasts, and has expanded LEROY IRVIN's role to add co-hosting duties with MURRAY on PATRIOTS post-game shows, and added forer NBC SPORTS BOSTON host CERRONE BATTLE as a contributor for nights and weekends.

“JOE, LEROY and CERRONE all grew up in BOSTON and, like our listeners, have an engrained passion for sports,” said PD RICK RADZIK. “It’s nice to see JOE’s many years of dedication pay off, have LEROY’s role at the station elevated, and hear CERRONE once again in his hometown. I’m happy for all three of them!”

VP/Market Mgr. MARY MENNA said, “Congratulations to JOE and LEROY on their well-deserved expanded roles on the SPORTS HUB and a big welcome, CERRONE, to the team.”

« see more Net News