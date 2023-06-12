Boulding

BLACK MUSIC MONTH would be incomplete without reflecting on the wisdom of our late colleague, "THE DOCTOR" JERRY BOULDING. In a recent column titled "BLACK MUSIC MONTH ..Still Playing All The Right Notes," I emphasized the importance of acknowledging African Americans' role in music. However, BOULDING's experiences qualified him to view the topic from a unique vantage point.

His insights stemmed from his involvement in the evolution of Black music creators. As an Air Personality, a Radio Programming Exec., Music Journalist, and a Music Exec. during his tenure as MCA RECORDS VP/Black Music Division, BOULDING understood the intersection of commercialization and the cultural impact resulting from African Americans' musical endeavors.

Let's revisit BOULDING's URBANIZING column and a piece he wrote titled "BLACK MUSIC MONTH 2012 - Part II: Lost Firsts." In this article he said, "We have witnessed prejudice harm all those involved in it. And we've also witnessed the power and joy that come from unity and equality." Take a moment to read his column here.

« see more Net News