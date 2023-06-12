Most Added

Congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's GABBY BARRETT and her WAR promotion team for landing 77 first-week MEDIABASE station adds for her new single, "Glory Days," making it the week's most added single at Country radio. The week's other new Country single, Canadian newcomer JOSH ROSS' MERCURY NASHVILLE debut, "Trouble," starts with 40 stations, 38 of them coming on board for his impact week.

"Glory Days" is the first single from BARRETT's upcoming sophomore album. She wrote it with EMILY WEISBAND, SETH MOSLEY and JAMES McNAIR, and co-produced it with ROSS COPPERMAN. The song got a big push from iHEARTMEDIA stations on FRIDAY (6/9), with a “New Music Spotlight” placement on the company’s Country stations nationwide, including its syndicated BOBBY BONES SHOW.

Making his U.S. debut, the now NASHVILLE-based ROSS previously had two top five singles on Canadian Country radio via UNIVERSAL MUSIC CANADA, and his songs have racked up more than 80 million global streams. Earlier this year, ROSS was named one of SPOTIFY’s "Hot Country Artists To Watch" for 2023.

